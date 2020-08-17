Occupation: Communications Manager

Industry: Education

Age: 30

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Salary: $88,000 (recently reduced by 5% due to COVID constraints)

Net Worth: $9,048

Debt: ~$20,000

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,200

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,950

Car Loan + Personal Loan: $491 (The personal loan I took out to cover credit card debt; careful in your early 20s, kids.)

Garage: $331.13

Every Plate: $152

Netflix/AppleTV: $17.98 (Mom pays for Amazon Prime/Hulu)

Electric: $100 (I'm averaging, it's as low as $50 in the winter, and as high as $150 in summer, apartment pays for water/gas.)

Internet: $55

Phone: $0 (Mom has a great retirement plan and nicely still pays it!)

Car Insurance: $121

Pet Insurance: $21.97

Acorns Investing: $1

FabFitFun Box: $49.99/quarter

Locast Donation: $5.50 (I give this to a program that supports free access to broadcast television stations over the internet, just like rabbit ears would have done in the old days. The donation also allows me access to their signal.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, it was never a question as everyone in my family has gone to college and what I wanted to do required a degree. I went to a private university. I gave up a full ride at a public school to attend my school because it has the one of the best communications schools in the country. I don't regret it because I definitely got opportunities and openings I don't believe I would have gotten otherwise. More than half of my costs were covered through scholarships and grants. I took out loans for the remaining. My mom (single-parent household) helped where she could, but didn't have much to contribute as we almost went bankrupt when I was in high school. I took out loans to cover the remaining costs and came out with about $35,000 in loans. I have been paying them since graduation, and as mentioned earlier, now that my mom is in a much better place, she has taken over the last $15,000 of my loan.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't have outright conversations, but I was always taught to be a hard worker. As I grew up with a single parent, we didn't have a lot of extra money growing up and I had to get a job at 16 if I wanted to have any money of my own to do things with (I never had an allowance, etc). When I was young, my mom lost her high-paying job during a recession and couldn't find another one, so ended up in a close to entry-level job. I saw how much she struggled to make ends meet for us and never wanted to be in that position if I could afford not to be. I'm fairly conservative with my money and don't ever let my savings drop below $5,000.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My technical first job was two jobs — one as a receptionist at an assisted living facility and one at a movie theater. I worked at the movie theater after school and the assisted living facility on weekends. My first "real" job after college was a local news producer in my hometown (I only recently made the change to PR from journalism). I got it because I wanted to work in news and it's a stepping stone and good base to learn local news before going to network news.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. We almost went bankrupt when I was in high school. I appreciate that my mother hid it very well and I didn't realize until after the fact how close we were to that happening. But I now want to make sure I'm never in that position if I can avoid it.



Do you worry about money now?

Occasionally, but it comes more from the fact that I'm so anxious about money and always having enough. My mother jokes when I say I'm broke, is it real broke or my version of broke? As an adult, I've never had less than $4,000 in the bank between checking and savings.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

22. I have some savings, but otherwise, I'm on my own. If I really needed major help, my mother is now in a situation that she could likely help some.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No, not consistently/large sums. I received about $3,000 when my grandmother died that went toward a computer for college and my mother helped pay the last of my loans.