Did you go to college? If so, how did you pay for it? How did your family speak about college when you were younger?

I did! I was extremely lucky to be offered scholarships, and my family paid for the rest. My parents were the first generation in their families to go to university, and they saw paying for education as an investment in my future. They always said, "As soon as you are out of school, though, you are on your own!"



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I come from an Asian family, and we definitely weren't open about finances. But since we were teenagers, both my sister and I had to do chores around the house for our allowances. We had bank accounts set up for our red pockets (Chinese New Year money from our family), and both my parents instilled in me the importance of savings and having a financial goal in mind. They're very conservative when it comes to borrowing money and don't believe in any sort of debt, whether it be school loans or mortgages. Hence financing our education, so we start out in the world with minimal financial constraints.