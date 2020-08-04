

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. I was a bright kid and loved school. I had a great time pursuing communication/culture/information technology and professional writing, receiving two degrees in four years. I worked part-time during school and full-time during the summers to save money. I took out OSAP loans and received a fair bit of grant money. I also received an academic scholarship for my first year of university. I paid about $2,000 a year towards my debt while in school and was prepared to take on all of it, but my mom came into some money and graciously paid off the loan for me.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom was and is very frugal and always lectured us on the importance of saving money. However, as far as education about money goes, there was much to be desired. I didn't learn about investing, high-interest savings, taxes, or anything along those lines until my early 20s.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job at a Second Cup when I was 15. I was excited to get real-world experience and a steady paycheque. If I wanted to go to the movies or buy a bottle of body wash, I had to pay for them from birthday money or savings, so a job made fulfilling day-to-day needs and wants a lot easier. A big moment for me was being able to buy my little sister, R., a new back-to-school outfit after my mom had refused.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My parents separated when I was 10, which left my mom paying off an expensive mortgage by herself in an area we should've realistically moved out of. She would often tell us we were "poor" and couldn't spend money as frivolously as other families in our upper-middle-class neighbourhood. That meant not going to overnight camp or having a closet full of name-brand clothes. I knew we didn't have as much money as my peers and knew better than to ask my mom for the expensive things that my friends had.



Do you worry about money now?

I think everyone worries about money. Am I making a fair salary for my industry? Can I afford to live in such an expensive area, like the GTA, on my own? For having a job in entertainment, I should be making more money. This is my first gig in the industry, and I didn't have experience when I got the offer, so I took what I thought I deserved. Knowing the value I bring to my work, I now know I'm worth a lot more. But during COVID, I can't complain — I'm very lucky to have a job! While my end goal is purchasing property and moving out, I'm definitely insecure when it comes to talking to financial professionals about mortgages. While I could save enough for a good down payment on a condo in the coming years, I don't know if I could afford the mortgage, plus condo fees, plus utilities, plus groceries without my partner moving in.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?to

I'm not yet financially responsible for myself because I live at home, but I've paid my own way for personal expenses since I was about 16 years old. My mom is a very loving and giving person who would probably prefer for me to live with her forever, so if I lost my job, it wouldn't impact my life as drastically as others who rent or pay mortgages.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I inherited some money from my grandfather when I was 10, but my parents used it to take my sister and I to Disney World for a week.

