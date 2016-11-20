Skip navigation!
Chelsea Fagan
Trends
An Illustrated History Of Skinny Jeans
Chelsea Fagan
Nov 20, 2016
New York
How To Survive New York City On An Entry-Level Salary
Chelsea Fagan
Aug 10, 2015
New York
How To Shop Like A Stylist At Any Budget
Chelsea Fagan
Aug 5, 2015
New York
16 Sneaky Ways New York Can Make You Go Broke (Hint: It's Not You...
When I moved to New York City from Paris nearly two years ago, I assumed that, between the powerful Euro and high Parisian rents, things couldn't get
by
New York
New York
14 New York Women Share Their Worst Interview Mistakes
by Chelsea Fagan
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
by Chelsea Fagan
New York
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
New York
Sex And The City
Fans Will Love
by Chelsea Fagan
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
by Chelsea Fagan
New York
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
Trends
6 Reasons American Women Should Stop Trying To Be Parisian
by
by Chelsea Fagan
New York
9 NYC Salespeople Reveal The Shopping Tricks Customers Don't Know
If you're someone who loves a good shop, making the most of your retail experience is nothing short of an art form. Knowing when the sales are, where to
by
New York
Trends
6 Reasons American Women Should Stop Trying To Be Parisian
by Chelsea Fagan
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
by Chelsea Fagan
If you’re someone who loves a good shop, making the most of your retail experience is nothing short of an art form. Knowing when the sales are, where to
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
13 Things To Know Before Moving In With Your Significant Other
In New York City, cohabitation with your S.O. is almost as much a rite of passage as getting lost on the subway or the inevitable regret after buying
by
Chelsea Fagan
New York
15 New York Women On The Biggest Waste Of Money In Their Closet
This story was originally published on February 10. Confession: I currently have a silk-charmeuse dress in my closet with an intricate print, high
by
Chelsea Fagan
