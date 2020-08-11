Annual Expenses

Renter's Insurance: $187.68



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Neither of my parents went to university, but I popped out of the womb dreaming of ivory towers! I always loved school, so it's not a huge surprise that I did three degrees (BA, MA, and PhD) and now work in higher education. My parents provided help with my undergraduate tuition and encouraged me to save money from part-time work during both high school and undergrad. I also won awards and scholarships.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I got a minimal financial education from my parents other than a vague sense that saving was good, and that you shouldn't necessarily buy something just because you can afford it. The first lesson stuck, the second not so much.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 14, I got tired of babysitting (still not a huge fan of little kids) and ended up talking my way into a job as a part-time reception assistant at a chiropractor's office. The job had a huge impact in building my professional confidence and knowledge of office culture. I had an easy time transitioning to positions of authority at a relatively young age later on.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not until my early 20s, when my dad lost his job in the 2008 recession, and my parents' finances changed dramatically — and have never recovered. By that point, I was financially independent, but their loss undermined my sense of security and financial confidence.



Do you worry about money now?

I have more than enough money, especially given that I don't plan to have children, and I'm not particularly interested in owning property. But I have to be disciplined so I don't spend it all away. I love living in cities, eating out, and travelling, and the urban lifestyle can get pricey fast. I also want to make sure I can help my parents as they age, and I make significantly more than my siblings, so I feel a sense of responsibility.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

There was never a formal discussion, but it seemed to be understood that I would be responsible for my own finances when I continued on to graduate school at age 22. I'm very close with my aunt, and she would be willing to help me financially if necessary, but I'd prefer not to rely on her.

