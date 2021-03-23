Today: a clinical research co-ordinator working in health care who makes $66,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on pizza.



Occupation: Clinical Research Co-ordinator

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 28

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $66,000

Net Worth: –$13,685

Debt: $13,860

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,783

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,377 (I rent a one-bedroom apartment and typically live alone, but my boyfriend, T., lost his job due to the pandemic, so he's been living with me for free.)

Utilities: $35–$50

Phone: $27.05 (I choose to not have a data plan to save money and also to resist the urge to constantly be online.)

Student Loan: $600–$900 (The minimum payment is $300, but I try to make as many additional payments as possible.)

Pension: $179.49 (deducted from my paycheque)

Medical & Dental Insurance: $53.22 (deducted from my paycheque)

Life Insurance: $30.35 (deducted from my paycheque)

Cello Rental: $45

Netflix: $9.99

Spotify Family: $14.99

TFSA: $350



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents didn't attend higher education, so I think they were more focused on me graduating high school than attending university. I only realized higher education was an option when my peers started applying for schools in Grade 11. I applied for all sorts of degrees across a wide range of universities simply because I could. No one ever asked me what I wanted to do for a living or helped me figure out what kinds of careers were available to me. I originally took a year of English at a university close to home but dropped out because I was scared that I wouldn't find a job after graduating. Eventually, I settled on biochemistry at a school out of town. My mom helped to pay for my textbooks when I was pursuing English, but after I changed my major, she lost faith in how seriously I took schooling. From then on, I paid for school through student loans and part-time work.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We never discussed money as a family. The topic was so taboo that for the longest time, I didn't even know what my father did for a living. All I knew was that money was incredibly tight when I was growing up. I saw the financial pressure my parents faced in providing for me. My mom worked multiple jobs in order to put food on the table. My parents' financial situation truly came to light when I was 16, and they divorced essentially because of debt. We sold our home, my dad declared bankruptcy, and we resumed the tradition of never talking about money. Long story short: Money is a painful conversation piece in my family.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got my first job when I was 13, working at FedEx. I harbored an insurmountable amount of guilt for being "expensive" as my parents called me. So I was determined to be financially independent of them — as much as a child could be. Since 13, I've paid for my own phone, food, laundry, tampons, clothes, and entertainment.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. All the time. Way more than a child should have.



Do you worry about money now?

Not as much now as I have in the past. Before getting my current position, I worked minimum-wage jobs and had very little help from my ex to pay for bills. I remember only eating one meal a day after graduating from university, just so I could pay my bills. I lost so much weight and I was really not in a good place. After leaving that relationship, I was able to manage my money on my own terms. I got a better-paying job and finally had a little extra cash after paying my bills. At the time, all of my furniture came from the curb or donation bins. I saved up for the last three years to replace these pieces and recently spent all of my savings on new furniture (I have absolutely no regrets).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In a way, I became financially independent at 13. Obviously, my parents paid for shelter, but I was paying for everything I touched and with my own money. I moved out at 17, which is when I completely became financially responsible. I have no financial safety net, and it gives me nightmares.

