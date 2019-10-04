Occupation: Clerk & Student

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, BC

Salary: $39,500

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,235

Gender Identity: Woman

Rent: $950 (I live alone in a one-bedroom suite, and I got lucky with the location and price!)

Students Loans: $0 (I have about $24,000 in debt from my last degree, but I'm currently doing a second degree that my employer is paying for. I don't have to start making payments until I'm done school.)

Tenant Insurance: $19.33

Internet: $44.80

Phone: $78.40 (I pay for mine and my mom's phones.)

Netflix: $0 (My sister pays for a family plan.)

Cable: $65.45 (I'm paying for cable at my parents' place.)

Health Insurance: $0 (My employer pays for health insurance.)

Utilities: $60 (I set aside this much, but utilities vary from month to month.)

RRSP: $100 (I just started this account, so it only has $200 in it.)

Tax-Free Savings Account: $50 (I have about $11,000 saved.)

TFSA Mutual Fund: $200 (So far, I've contributed $800.)

Emergency Savings: $90 (I have about $2,700 in this account so far.)