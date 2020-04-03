Cherry Bombe Is Taking Its Annual Jubilee Online — Here’s How You Can Join In

Looking for something to do this weekend? If you're among the lucky folks staying home to flatten the coronavirus curve, we're going to assume the answer is a resounding yes. Well, problem solved: On Sunday, April 5, Cherry Bombe is hosting its annual Jubilee. And because this year, it's all online, you can join in for free from anywhere (though you're encouraged to RSVP here).
The first event of its kind, Jubilee 2.0 will take place entirely on Instagram, utilizing Live, Stories, IGTV, and feed posts, and will feature some of our favourite foodies, including Ina Garten, Alice Waters, Padma Lakshmi, Christina Tosi, Ivy Mix, and Drew Barrymore. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a range of activations including scavenger hunts, giveaways, and links to exclusive recipes. The whole thing will end with a happy hour, because after all that fun, you're probably going to want an adult beverage.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Great news! Everybody's home cook hero, @inagarten, is joining us for Jubilee 2.0 this Sunday on Instagram! ❤️ Don't miss her Instagram Live Q&A with our founder @kerrybombe at 11 a.m. EST. Any questions for Ina? Leave them below. Stay tuned for the complete Jubilee 2.0 schedule and more speaker reveals! Photo by @livingstonjenny. #cbjubilee #bombesquad 🍒💣❤️
Initially planned as an IRL celebration of women in the food world, scheduled to take place on the same date at the Brooklyn Expo, Jubilee was — like pretty much everything else these days — moved online to comply with stay-at-home directives put in place by government officials to stop the spread of the coronavirus. A portion of the event's sponsorship proceeds will go to support the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, the Freelancers Union Relief Fund, and World Central Kitchen.
“The team and I wanted to find a way to do something uplifting for our community,” Cherry Bombe founder Kerry Diamond said in a press release. “At a time like this, it’s also nice to do something that’s free and open to people around the world. It’s a way to underscore that we’re all in this together.”
If you're planning on being online and/or cooking this weekend — and honestly, what else would you be doing? — join in the fun by RSVPing following the hashtag #CBJubilee. We're sure your standing Sunday afternoon Zoom date won't mind if you cancel just this once.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement