Charlotte Tilbury has truly spoiled makeup lovers this year, having launched numerous limited edition collections, from Hot Lips to The Icons. But her latest range, named 'Walk Of Shame', is proving controversial among some of her fans.
Charlotte took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the new trio (which features a fiery red lipstick, matching lip liner and a shimmering eyeshadow palette quad), using Chloé Lloyd as a model. While most of her followers obsessed over the pink eye makeup look and matching glossy lips, a number of fans took to the comments section to call out the title of the collection.
The phrase 'walk of shame' has widely drawn criticism for slut-shaming and humiliating women after casual sexual encounters, and it seems it has upset some followers who aren't keen on the name, implying it is a tone-deaf move from the brand.
Comments included: "The name of this palette bugs me" and "Pillow Talk and Glowgasm, OK. But why Walk Of Shame?" Another commented: "The name of this gorgeous palette is a real oversight." Beauty editors also took to Instagram stories over the weekend to share their love of the shiny new range but mentioned that they aren't so sure about the name, either.
Other palettes in the collection, include Pillow Talk, Dreamgasm and The Uptown Girl.
Charlotte Tilbury isn't the only brand to make waves on Instagram recently. Gucci Beauty's lipstick campaign, shot by photographer Martin Parr, divided opinion among its followers. The brand chose models with imperfect teeth, and while some followers praised this decision, there were a slew of negative comments. "I'd rather spend my money for dental care," wrote one follower. Another commented: "This will definitely not motivate anyone to buy this fucking lipstick."
