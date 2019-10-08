Canada’s Top Makeup Artists On Their Must-Have Fall Lip Colours

Fall is a mood as much as a season. In beauty terms, this translates to darker nail lacquers, opulent oud-based fragrances and richer hair colours. It also means it's probably time to swap out your sheer rosé-tinted lip stain for a fuller-bodied hue that packs an excess of drama — especially because your options are endless: Makeup brands unload their biggest haul of rich plums, bruised berries and bronze-y chocolates come autumn.
But don’t take our word for it. Ahead, we asked some of the most sought-after Canadian makeup pros to weigh in on their personal favourite fall lip colours in every shade, finish and formula.
