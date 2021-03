These Castor Oil Products Are Here To Save Your Hair & Skin

We'd go by anything that SZA recommends — like, have you seen her? So when she became the zillionth person to tell us that she swears by castor oil for her hair instead of coconut oil, we knew it was finally time to explore it further. Turns out, the ingredient is popping up in many new hair launches (along with our tried-and-trues) for a reason. "Castor oil has been shown to improve circulation, which helps hair growth," Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and CEO of BeautyStat , tells us. "It also adds shine and conditions the hair."