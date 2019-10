Regardless of who you plan to vote for, the most important thing is to get out and vote, Toronto native Nina Dobrev told Refinery29. “I have faith in a younger generation that is stepping up and making their voices of inclusion, our most Canadian trait, heard,” she said. “As a country filled with some of the most beautiful natural wonders on earth, Canadians should be the guardians of the environment. We can put the environment ahead of special interest groups while creating new jobs and opportunities for generations to come. Young Canadians know this — and they also know that, without their voices, they will be figuring out how to clean up the effects of ineffectual and poor policy. I am so excited about the strong, new voices we are hearing everyday and to see the impact they will have at the ballot box and beyond election day.”