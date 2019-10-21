View this post on Instagram

@jagmeetsingh makes people feel seen. i met him ten years ago when i first began performing poetry and became a community organizer. i remember how difficult it was for me to be in this new space where no one knew me. i constantly felt invisible. but jagmeet walked right up to me ten years ago and welcomed me with open arms. he made me feel seen. cause he truly believes we all deserve to be. that is his superpower. jagmeet isn’t interested in the shiniest person in the room. he’s interested in everybody. he’s interested in the people standing at the back of a room all by themselves. the ones who have a lot to say - but are too afraid to say it. or don’t have the platform to say it. whether you’re the person in the fancy suit running the show. or you’re the person taking out the garbage after a long night of work. jagmeet will see you. no matter what colour. age. gender. or class. i have been lucky enough to have his mentorship as i grew from teenager to woman. and i often get asked: how was jagmeet before he got into politics? was he always this engaged and interested in the people? and i’m so proud to tell them: yes. he has been this way for as long as i can remember. jagmeet doesn’t know how to be anything other than real. time has passed but his politics haven’t wavered. they have further cemented. and that is why it gives me so much joy to endorse my brother jagmeet singh as canada’s next prime minister. jagmeet - when you approached me that day ten years ago. at a time when most people wrote me off as a nobody. you came over to show me i belonged. that we are all connected. that when one rises - we all rise. when one suffers - we all suffer. i knew from that day you were going to change the world.