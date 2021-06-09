To celebrate 60 years since Warhol first drew a Campbell’s soup can, the lasting impact of pop art, and the importance of making art accessible to everyone, Campbell Canada has partnered with The Andy Warhol Foundation for a limited-edition run of soup cans inspired by the artist himself. "Andy Warhol changed the trajectory of contemporary art by depicting Campbell's soup cans on canvas," says Michael Dayton Hermann, Director of Licensing, Marketing, and Sales at The Andy Warhol Foundation. "It is only fitting that we pay tribute to the enduring legacy of these two icons by coming full circle and bringing his art back to the Campbell's soup cans that provided him with inspiration."