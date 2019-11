How To Survive Black Friday If You’re A Shopaholic

Sales are often designed to give us a “now or never” attitude about our purchases. We think to ourselves: The price will never be better, so why not buy now. But that’s not always the case. Rattle says if you check the website Camel Camel Camel — which tracks products on Amazon and has information about when items are available for the lowest price — you’ll see Black Friday sales aren’t always the best. There are lower prices at other times, such as during summer.