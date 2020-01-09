Selena Gomez’s Latest Manicure Is A French-Girl Winter Classic

If you're looking for your next manicure shade and you're feeling something dark, rich, and wintry, you're in luck: Selena Gomez just wore it. Not only does the star's most recent choice in mani resemble a glass of the priciest Cabernet on the menu, but the polish name itself is as sophistiqué as it gets: rouge noir.
The French words sound sexy and mysterious to the average English speaker, but they simply translate to dark red and all the nuanced shades that fall under that umbrella, from vampy oxblood to borderline-black burgundy. Ahead, check out a closeup of the "Lose You To Love Me" singer's glossy fingernails — then shop the exact polish you need to cop the look.
