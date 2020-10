The service was reportedly pioneered in the early 1990s by Janea Padilha of the J Sisters Salon in Manhattan, which is run by seven Brazilian siblings. According to a BBC news report , Padilha conducted a DIY waxing experiment, which included removing all of her hair, after seeing a woman in Bahia, Brazil with pubic hair peeking out from her tiny bikini. After convincing peers and friends, the service began to gain popularity in New York City. They coined the term "Brazilian wax" when a rival salon tried to take credit for the waxing service. Jonice Padilha, one of the seven J sisters, says that while defending their service on the phone, she told Playboy that everyone in Brazil was waxing that area. "That's why all over the world it's known as a Brazilian. I played it that way so they would leave me alone. But it started here, not there," Padilha told BBC.