The Danger Of Being A Black Woman In Brazil

After Franco’s death, Brazilian women took to the streets to protest for their rights, and also to rally against a racist, misogynist political figure looming over their country. Sound familiar? When the documentary was shot, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro was running for president of Brazil and his similarities to Donald Trump were glaring. While campaigning for president, Bolsonaro said things like, “I’d never rape you because you’re not worthy of it.” And a video in the doc shows him telling a woman, “I’ll give you a good beating.” Duarte called Bolsonaro's campaign “chauvinist, homophobic, and racist.” He was elected in October 2018. “When a person like that becomes a celebrity, he allows other people to impede upon the rights of those who are different,” says Duarte. Bolsonaro's presidency has left activists reeling. "Seeing the closing of essential services and the changes in legislation designed for the population — especially for women and Black people — brought us despair but at the same time an opportunity to join efforts in different fields," Xavier tells Refinery29.