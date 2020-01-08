My Divorce Inspired A Major Makeover — & Here’s What I Look Like Now

While we can rely on social media, the red carpet, and top stylists to give us the ultimate 2020 hair guidance, there's no motivation quite like a major life event to inspire a big change. From professional to personal, many feel that a fresh look is one of the best ways to celebrate growth — especially when it's a shift in our love lives.
That's exactly what inspired Emily Shornick to dye her naturally-dark bob a trendy shade of blue for our latest episode of Hair Me Out. She knew she needed a change after going through a divorce, so she turned to the pros at Spoke & Weal in New York City for the ultimate transformation. Check it out in the video above.
