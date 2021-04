A Year Of Doing Own Hair In Our Own Homes

To some, Tessica Brown’s perma-sleek mistake was just another punchline that launched a million Gorilla Glue Girl memes , but the fact that a Black woman was struggling with at-home hairstyling during a pandemic wasn’t a simple joke. It was a viral example of the creative ways in which Black women have had to adapt to a reality without salons. As global lockdowns and social distancing guidelines rendered regular tips to the hairdresser nearly obsolete, many Black women have had to learn to style their own natural hair — an endeavour that can be at once anxiety-inducing and liberating. The New York Times spotlighted a virtual braiding class on Facebook that is just one of the growing number of live hair tutorials attempting to recreate the safe space of a Black hair salon with a DIY twist . Hashtags like #QuarantineCurls started popping up on Instagram, and TikTok was taken over by self-taught stylists proudly rocking twists , knotless and box braids — styles that are no longer just for the professionals. Black women have been finding empowerment, community, and solidarity through figuring it out on the fly.