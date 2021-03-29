To start the transformation, Victoria, a 16-year industry veteran, cut off roughly 12 inches of her client's hair using the dry cut technique. "I created some layers and removed some density so she can wear it at the centre or flip it on either side," Victoria explains. Once her cut was complete, Miller got creative with colour to transform Uchi's look. "I think it would be a good idea to do a warmer brown into lighter pieces to frame the face," he explains.