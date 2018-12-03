How To Have Sex In Every Room In Your House

Whether you live in a studio apartment the size of a shoebox, a shared apartment with five roommates, or a mansion with a guest house, you should take advantage of the space you have to have sex. The bed is an obvious location for hooking up; it's comfortable, big, and private. But expanding your sex life to other rooms — or corners — of your home can be thrilling and feel extra sexy.
Having sex around the house does require some creativity and experimentation. If you live with other people, it also takes respectful planning, because if your roommates or family members walk in on you having sex on the kitchen counter, they might be pissed — or at least make you clean the kitchen.
So, if you need some ideas for where to start your home-sex journey, we've compiled positions that work in every room. Who knows? Maybe this will inspire you and bae to move in together so you can have sex wherever and whenever you want.