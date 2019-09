The Drugstore Summer Makeup Buys Our Editors Swear By

But even with all the new glam apps and in-store activations, there is one major setback of shopping at the drugstore: knowing what the hell to buy. Without samples to swipe or amateur makeup artists walking the aisles, the selection can be confusing and overwhelming. That's why I created a video dedicated to my current drugstore favourites in hopes of making shopping a little easier for someone else. Check it out above to see the products in action and be sure to share your favourite budget-friendly makeup products in the comments below.