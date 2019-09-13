Photographic Evidence That This Was The Most Stylish TIFF Yet

As the Toronto International Film Festival winds down and our lives go back to our regularly scheduled programming (and our regularly scheduled bedtimes), it's time to round up some of the best looks from this year's festival.
While TIFF fashion is usually lower-key than Cannes and Venice, the Hustlers red carpet — with J.Lo in Maison Yeya, Constance Wu in Georges Hobeika and Lili Reinhart in Rodarte — set the tone for what very might well be the most exciting red-carpet fashion in the festival's 44-year history. We see you, Natalie Portman in that sheer lace Christian Dior Haute Couture gown at the Lucy in the Sky. You too, Michael B. Jordan in that Givenchy coat.
Click through the slideshow to see our fave fashion from TIFF 2019.
