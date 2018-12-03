Our 20 Most Original Holiday Gift Ideas Ever

Holiday gifting ideas can get repetitive — fast. (Seriously, if I see another reindeer-themed mug or pair of men’s patterned socks, I might just retire from gift-guide writing entirely.) That’s why these 20 prezzies are anything but boring, even down to a not-so-basic bar of soap. The best part? From a palm leaf inspired self-care kit to hand-blown reusable glass straws, all of these products are made or designed by Canadian women.
Ahead, my best ideas for everyone on your 2018 holiday shopping list.