The Ultimate Beach Read Bucket List

We're passionate about beach reads. Or, more specifically, we're passionate about the act of reading on the beach. The act symbolizes a pause from the hustle of life. It's you declaring to the world: For the next hour (or, in my case, five hours), it's going to be me, the sun, the sand, and this story.
Vacation offers the opportunity to slow down from obligations and catch up on other important facets of life — build relationships, have adventures, and yes, read those books you've been meaning to read. That's why choosing the a beach read you're excited about is crucial. When else will you have this chance to sit and really delve into a story?
This brings us to the eternal issue: How do choose what to read next? A new batch of incredible books comes out each week, but some of the best-ever beach reads have existed for more than 100 years. These are our picks for the iconic, "bucket list" beach reads — the kind of books you can cross off your list once you're done and feel just a bit more accomplished.