The Best Advent Calendars For Grown-Ups

Halloween is over, which means it's the unofficial-basically-official kickoff to the holidays. What better way to build anticipation of the season of surplus ugly-sweater parties, holiday-movie marathons, and Susan from accounting drinking far too much spiked eggnog at the office bash, than picking up a countdown calendar to open starting Dec. 1?
Happily, gone are the days of boring advent calendars. (You know, the predictable ones from childhood that offered up stale, tasteless chocolates.) Today, there’s something for everyone — from the kinky 24 Days of Sex and Seduction calendar to the (hella) limited-edition Tiffany & Co. version (there’s only four worldwide). To help, we’ve rounded up some of our faves. Just try not to open these all up at once now.