Tiffany & Co. has done it again. The legacy jeweler known for such lavish gifts as a sterling silver greenhouse and a literal ball of sterling silver yarn is upping the ante this holiday season with an advent calendar that comes with a sizable six-figure price tag.
A first-of-its-kind offering, Tiffany & Co.'s inaugural holiday advent calendar is a "highly curated selection of the best and most luxurious gifts from Tiffany to liven the excitement ahead of the holiday season," according to a company spokesperson.
Naturally, this is no ordinary advent calendar that you simply place on a fireplace mantel. Measuring at five feet in height and hand-painted with the New York City flagship store façade, this piece is intended to serve as a unique keepsake that can be refilled year after year. All 24 Tiffany gifts are individually housed in an iconic Tiffany Blue Box. The selection features an assortment of products, ranging from sterling silver ornaments to diamond encrusted watches.
"The advent calendar is the perfect gift for that special someone who just can’t get enough Tiffany," the retailer says.
That may indeed be true, but to get your daily dose of Tiffany for 24 days in a row, it'll cost you. Just how much, exactly? A cool $112,000 USD. If that happens to be in your price range, it's best to act fast: Only four of these ultra luxe calendars exist.
Most recently, Tiffany expanded its offerings with its inaugural men’s collection, which officially launched earlier this month. The debut collections — called the Tiffany 1837 Makers and Diamond Point collections — include barware, bracelets, cuffs, necklaces, rings, and more.
