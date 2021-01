For those of you who are unfamiliar with short selling, according to Refinery29 Work & Money writer Whizy Kim , it works like this: “Step one, borrow shares from someone else. Step two, sell them right away. Step three, wait for the stock price to drop and buy the same number of shares you borrowed. Step four, return the borrowed shares and make a profit from the difference in price.” So when redditors decided to pour their money into GameStop, thus increasing the company’s stock price from $18.84 USD on New Year’s Eve to over $250 at the time of writing, all of the hedge funds involved were forced to sell their stock at a loss. GameStock’s valuation skyrocketed — on Tuesday, its value exceeded $10 billion USD.