Canadian bathing suit retailer Swimco has closed after 45 years in business. Based in Calgary, Swimco was a mall staple, offering affordable bathing suits at its 20 stores across the country. The company shut all locations on October 10, following layoffs made to both the head office personnel and store staff earlier this year, according to Retail Insider.
“After 45 years in business, Swimco must close its doors. Thank you for all the support and memories you gave us during this adventure. Canada is a country built on family business, and with that drive and determination we will see bluer skies and greener seas in the future,” reads an announcement on the company's website.
Advertisement
The pandemic has made 2020 an exceptionally challenging year for many Canadian retailers, with lockdown measures putting a pause on in-person shopping and consumers reining in spending due to the shaky economy. Aldo, Le Château, Mendocino, and Frank and Oak have all faced significant challenges. And earlier this year, plus-size clothing retailer Addition Elle closed all 74 of its locations.
While all bricks-and-mortar Swimco stores are closed, the online shop is still open and offering 45% off all bathing suits, including previously marked down items. It's a good chance to score swimwear at a deep discount (less than $20 for a neon one piece!) and support the final days of a Canadian-owned brand.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.