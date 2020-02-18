Her Social Media Call Outs Led To Real Change At Prada. Here’s How She Did It.

I had a very interesting meeting with the chairman of Prada where, to Prada's credit, they came to the table for a discussion about racism and repair in the wake of the blackface scandal. At the time, the chairman admitted that, in his own words — although I think he's had a change of heart about being this candid [editor’s note: responding to the NYTimes, a Prada spokespeople denied that their chairman, Carlo Mazzi, ever made the statement] — he wasn't aware of any Black employees at headquarters. But he also stated that it wasn’t because of racism, because there's no racism in Italy. Like, in the entire country of Italy, in case you were not aware. [The lack of Black employees] was because people don’t like to travel to Italy. In case you had ever wanted to plan a romantic getaway…or a girl's trip to Italy! You had it all wrong. No one wants to go to Italy apparently. It was just very apparent to me that if training didn’t go all the way to the top of the company, it would have no impact on the culture of the organization. That's a term [of the agreement] that I proudly take credit for.