Unleash Your Inner Tween With These 8 Hair Accessories

Just when you thought the obsession with ’90s trends was a thing of the past, scrunchies, banana clips, and (whattt??) plastic comb headbands have begun flooding social feeds faster than you can say "Full House." There’s no denying that hair accessories are having a major moment, with designers, celebs, and influencers all taking cues from the likes of Rachel Green and Cher Horowitz to make these throwbacks a thing once again.
Take Ariana Grande. She’s no stranger to the hair accessories game, often wearing multiple coif accoutrements at once (too much is never enough for that signature pony). For the Emmys, actor Letitia Wright wore her braids in a half-up, half-down style decorated with small crystals. And we're taking notes.
But if your hair clip comes in plastic and not 22K gold, there are a couple tricks for taking the look from elementary school into adulthood. Toronto-based hair and makeup artist, Wendy Rorong, whose clients include Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls, says it’s all about balance. To make your accessorized ’do a touch more sophisticated, she suggests sticking to a sleek hairstyle, like a slicked-back pony or polished waves. “It’s such a fast and easy way to update a simple hair look,” Rorong says. “It’ll immediately catch people’s attention.” In a good way!
Ahead, the best retro-inspired hair accessories that will satisfy your inner tween without letting her take over completely.