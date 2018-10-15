Unleash Your Inner Tween With These 8 Hair Accessories

Just when you thought the obsession with ’90s trends was a thing of the past, scrunchies, banana clips, and (whattt??) plastic comb headbands have begun flooding social feeds faster than you can say "Full House." There’s no denying that hair accessories are having a major moment, with designers, celebs, and influencers all taking cues from the likes of Rachel Green and Cher Horowitz to make these throwbacks a thing once again.