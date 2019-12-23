Being Organized Is Annoying. These 2020 Planners Will Make It A Little Easier

I hated everything about the first day of middle school — none of my friends were in my class, my teacher was scary, and I realized everyone had started shaving their legs over the summer (everyone except yours truly). The only thing that got me through the day without crying was the day planner they handed out to students.
Being able to organize my homework assignments and soccer practices was at first soothing, and then kinda fun (yes, I am that cool). Twenty years later, I still use a paper planner. Apparently, writing things down can help you remember your schedule better than using digital versions. Also: "I'll have to check my planner, which I left at work!" is my favourite excuse to avoid making plans.
I've kept all my planners over the years, and one day, when I'm feeling old and nostalgic (so probably next week), I'll fondly flip back through them to see how I passed my days, weeks and months. And now you can do the same. Here are 10 day planners to set you up right for 2020.
