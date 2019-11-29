The next move was crucial. "Dr Esho asked me for my GP’s details, called him while I was in the room and explained the situation. That afternoon I went to see my GP who agreed with Dr Esho’s diagnosis," said Helena. "They arranged for me to have the lesion removed in hospital. I was scared and angry as I thought, How did I miss this? How did the lady tell me I was fine? I felt stupid when I explained to Dr Esho, he said they should never have touched it and that the cancer could have spread with the wrong diagnosis and treatment." Helena confronted the beautician who performed the procedure but received a hostile response, claiming she was abusive and threatening. "It upsets me, but I try not to think about it. Now, I’m just relieved. I still can’t believe there are people going around doing medical treatments and convincing you it’s a simple beauty procedure. They are playing with people’s lives. I was lucky."