I didn't just lay out on the beach all day though; I put my cosmetics through the wringer by riding a roller coaster, eating ice cream, splashing in the water, and even playing a few sweaty beach games. (Now is a good time to mention I have super oily skin.) I'll be honest: I was fully expecting a makeup melt-down, but after 10 hours, I didn't need to touch up my makeup once (yes, even the lipstick!). Check out how it all went down in the video, and then let me know your favorite beach-proof products in the comments below.