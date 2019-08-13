There’s a lot of sentiment in most aspects of the festival. Megghan said that some of the costume inspiration might come from sugar cane, flowers in the Barbados colours and the country’s green monkeys. For locals, having someone like Rihanna so heavily associated with the festival from an international perspective doesn’t necessarily make Crop Over about her; rather, it's this rich culture reaching those of us overseas who can’t grasp the magic of it through an Instagram post. "Rihanna has made it big," Megghan added. "Everybody wants to see her and paparazzi come down just to see her. But you can also see carnival just by the click of a button, then everybody wants to come down and [share] that same vibe for real."