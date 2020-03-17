I'm a firm believer that ab workouts are the best workouts. After all, a strong core can become a base that supports just about every other movement you make. Plus, you don't need to be at the gym to flex your core. YouTube is crawling with free video content catered to every workout you can think of — and that includes ab exercises.
Whether you're looking for a quick, five-minute session or a longer, more comprehensive burn, we've rounded up the best videos on YouTube. To strengthen your core all from the comfort of your home, swipe through.