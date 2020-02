Muse posted the moving call to arms to her Instagram page, commenting: "This week in London, the fashion industry is flying in to show off the designs they have for us next season. But all I can think of is what the seasons of the future might look like." Rather than call for a cancellation of London Fashion Week , though, in the video Muse goes on to champion the brands pioneering sustainable fashion (think Stella McCartney Bethany Williams and People Tree) and spotlights new modes of wearing clothes, such as renting , alongside the joys of shopping secondhand