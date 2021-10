I Lost My Period For 7 Years Because Of RED-S – Here’s How I Got It Back

"Since August 2020, in just over a year, 700 people have come through our clinic," Renee tells me. "We’ve seen a fivefold increase in just the last two years. During the pandemic we were getting 25 inquiries a week." Increased awareness and lockdown fitness regimes are both culprits here but I went to Renee’s clinic in June 2021 because I’d just had enough. In seven years I’d seen five different GPs and gynaecologists, all of whom told me to go on the pill, to come back when I want to have children, that I have PCOS , that I don’t have PCOS, that I have hypothyroidism and need to take tablets for the rest of my life.