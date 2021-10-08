I Lost My Period For 7 Years Because Of RED-S – Here’s How I Got It Back

Both of these tasks proved to be incredibly helpful as my body slowly changed. I don’t know how much weight I’ve gained so far because why bother checking? I’ve gone up a couple of sizes in virtually everything (hooray for boobies), old clothes have been stored/donated and new ones bought. I never beat myself up about it but simply remind myself that clothes are meant to fit me, not the other way around, and that I’d rather be comfortable in bigger jeans than sad in skinny ones.