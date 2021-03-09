Occupation: Accountant

Industry: Real Estate

Age: 27

Location: Toronto, ON

My Salary: $75,000

My Husband's Salary: $78,000

Rental Income: $21,360 (Before my husband, G., met me, he saved up and bought a one-bedroom condo on his own. When we got married, we started renting out that place for $1,780 a month and bought a two-bedroom condo closer to downtown, so now we jointly own the two properties.)

Net Worth: $280,000 (In addition to the equity in our condos, we have cash savings of about $70,000.)

Debt: $720,000 (Mortgages in the GTA are crazy.)

My Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,086

My Husband's Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $2,338

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgages: $3,362 ($2,185 for our place and $1,177 for the rental condo)

Hydro: $50

Phone: $51

Internet: $112

Long-Term Disability Premium: $84 (deducted from my paycheque)

Netflix: $0 (We mooch off the in-laws.)

Gym Membership: $0 (I usually pay $25 with Fit4Less when the gyms are open.)

RRSP: $125



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents were both university graduates (my dad has a PhD in economics), and I grew up being expected to go to university. I finished my undergraduate studies and got my chartered professional accountant (CPA) designation but didn't pursue higher education past that point. My parents paid my tuition upfront each year, but I fully paid them back with scholarships and money I made doing co-op work terms.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were risk-averse and skeptical of any investments that were not either a savings account or real estate. Having immigrated to Canada in the mid-2000s, our family had a lot of arguments about money and how to make more, and this instilled financial anxiety in me from a young age. I was taught to minimize spending on discretionary items and to save as much as possible. Those are good lessons, but they don't make my life happy. As an adult, I had to re-shape my attitude toward money. I started by reading books on personal finance and learned that not embracing moderate risk while you are young can lead to many missed opportunities and that proper risk planning (i.e. diversifying your investment holdings, buying ETFs, and avoiding high-volatility speculative stocks) is the way to go. I also realized that it's okay to spend money on things that bring me happiness, as long as they're reasonable, and I have a discretionary spending budget (it's around $830 a month). Life is short, and everything is about balance.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was in university, working a co-op work term as an accountant for a consumer-packaged-goods company. It was part of my undergraduate degree, and I really enjoyed it.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, I worried about money quite a lot. My parents didn't have stable, high-paying jobs since coming to Canada, and we were struggling to purchase a house for almost seven years. We never starved or went without electricity, but there was still not enough to build up a proper retirement fund or safety net. Partly influenced by my childhood, I chose an in-demand career that would give me a stable job early on (without the need for extensive schooling). Thankfully, I enjoy what I do.



Do you worry about money now?

No. Since meeting my husband and purchasing my first property, I've become more reassured about our financial future. We save a good proportion of our income and don't spend money on expensive things too often. That being said, I'm starting to compensate for what I missed out on as a teenager: I'm budgeting for vacations (post-pandemic) and spending money on cute things (jewelry, books, and stationery).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at age 25. That's when I started paying rent to my parents ($1,000 per month) and helping out with groceries occasionally. My financial safety net consists of our savings and our investment property.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Back in 2019, when G. and I purchased the condo we live in now, my parents and in-laws gave us $30,000 to help with the downpayment. Last year, when we got married, our parents gave us about $1,600 in red-packet money (as part of the Chinese wedding tradition).

