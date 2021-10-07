The Spring ’22 Runways Have Served Some Seriously Good Accessory Moments

We know that accessories can make or break an outfit, but they certainly haven’t been at the forefront of our minds this past year. So when we began noticing an influx of over-the-top and, at times, completely unnecessary, jewels, hats and more on the runways of the spring '22 collections, we took note.
Opera gloves at Koché, huge, huge, socially-distanced hats at LaQuan Smith and Coconut Girl-style dolphin earrings at Coach — the vibes of accessories on runways were all over the place this season, but in the best way.
And where we've delighted in shopping for a new season coat or everyday dress that suits our style post-lockdown, the glorious display at Fashion Month reminds us just how much we miss relishing in the excess of accessories — and who knows, this may just be the year that we're converted to chain belts once again.
Read on for our favourite standout accessory moments from spring '22 runways, set to define the year ahead.