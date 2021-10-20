But I have an alternate theory. Maybe Capricorns have a reputation for being zodiac skeptics because the people born under this sign — including me — feel so misrepresented, even maligned, by our horoscopes, which never make being a Capricorn seem, well, all that fun. And astrology can be a lot of fun. Who wouldn’t like to selectively zero in on the parts of an astrological profile that resonate most, while conveniently ignoring the rest? It's an exercise in introspection — on who you think you are, who you want to be, and who you're afraid you might be. It’s no wonder that countless people seem to embrace their sign as a point of pride, frequently noting that they're such an Aries or the ultimate Scorpio. But Capricorns? It's not a sign people tend to embrace — unless they’re really into being workaholics, or worse.