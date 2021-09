Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 8 Recap: There’s No Rulebook

The pre-rose ceremony cocktail party is so long that it strikes midnight and is Tammy's birthday. But, after a celebratory drink from Wells, she has some business to take care of. She’s been coupled up with Thomas, but he just went on a date with Becca . So, Tammy needs to find out if he is still into her. Really, Thomas should have been the one to initiate the conversation, especially since he reveals that he had a great time with Becca and doesn’t see himself and Tammy going anywhere in the real world — it’s a breakup that Thomas waited for Tammy to prompt. Tammy makes a lot of grand statements about how he’s her “best friend" and she’s willing to fight for him. Thomas seems very much like, Uh, we barely know each other and I wanna be with the Bachelorette . Crying, Tammy says in her confessional, “Last year I got COVID on my birthday and this is ten times worse.”