Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 8 Recap: There’s No Rulebook

On the night of the rose ceremony, a committee made up of Jessenia, Deandra, Demi, Natasha, Maurissa, Riley, and Joe decide that Brendan and Pieper need to leave. So, they all go confront them. While Pieper and Brendan admit they went to Paradise for each other, Brendan says that they needed some time to focus solely on their relationship, as if that’s an excuse. Natasha points out that not only is that not how the show works, but he was a jerk for stringing her along in the process. Joe says that there’s no “rulebook” for the show, but it’s generally understood that you come there to meet someone, not to hangout with someone you already know. When an upset Brendan says he’s leaving, Maurissa responds, “From Paradise or just this conversation?” Brendan says, “That doesn’t concern you in any way, okay?!”