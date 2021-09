Mars Is In Libra, So Chill Out (For Now)

Mars actually doesn't love being in Libra — as we mentioned, Mars is an action planet and Libra is pretty chill. But, Stardust says, when Mars enters Libra, Venus will be in Scorpio , kicking off what's known as a "mutual reception" that can offset some of typical tension this low-vibe pairing might bring up. In this case, although neither Mars nor Venus is at its best in Libra and Scorpio respectively, they're each in the sign the other rules, and as a result, they can help each other out. "They’re giving each other strength even though the planets are in the signs that they are the least powerful in," Stardust explains. "They are swapping energies and feeding off each other."