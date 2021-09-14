Mars Is In Libra, So Chill Out (For Now)

But while we may have some work to do around our relationships, Mars in Libra also redirects our focus outward — to social justice causes. "Mars has warrior energy, but this warrior is less concerned with aggro things like conquering the competition, and more so with diplomacy and compromise. This shifts the focus from the normally 'me' centered planet into a 'we' centered energy," Murphy says. "Pain, disharmony, and conflict all happen and are part of life, but it’s important to shift how we respond to them. Use this time to pour some energy, money, or focus into a cause you care about that makes an impact on your community or our larger collective."