One of the main ways I use the Notes app is as an ideas journal for my writing. I’m always worried that the seemingly profound thought crossing my mind is about to slip away from me forever, and I’ll have lost what could have been the spark of genius that would later become my life’s opus. Despite using the app as a way to add permanence to fleeting thoughts, I only return to it every so often, when I’m tapped out of article ideas and desperate for inspiration. Typically, I’ve already pitched or rejected every formal idea I’ve written down, and instead I’ll find myself scrolling back, revisiting old grocery lists and the thoughts that felt significant to me weeks or months or years ago.