When I ask Dr. Jacobs if even the chaotic sort of record-keeping that goes on in the Notes app could confer some of the same known benefits of journalling, her answer is an emphatic yes (although, she adds, it’s not a replacement for longer-form journalling). “I do believe there are benefits to converting thoughts and feelings, insights and lists, to a physical object of any sort,” she says. “It forces the thoughts to a more articulated level and it gets the feelings moving and out of the body. Then when we can see what was in our mind before us, even if it’s on a phone, we have one more step of distance and perspective on our internal process. Even on a little or electronic scale, it is an act of creativity. It always helps to crunch through and digest experience, because life is complicated and fast-paced and we miss a lot of richness and direction if we don’t sometimes review our process.”