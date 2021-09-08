Jennifer Aniston On Her Love/Hate Relationship With ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

Jennifer Aniston: Over the years of trying to style my own hair, I was using this cream, that leave-in, combining a hair serum, doing all sorts of things to achieve a certain look. I would always say: "We should just bottle something." Then I ended up working with another beauty brand, and that experience gave me the bug to get behind the scenes of product development. I wanted to be a part of the creation of something, to understand the science behind it, and have a voice. Like anything, when you get to go behind the curtain, you often feel inspired and excited to create.