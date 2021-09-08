Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 7 Recap: You Can Kick People Off?

Chris and Alana go on their date and discuss how their makeout position will come across on TV. It’s unclear how serious they were being about that, but the show clearly left this in to make them seem even more suspect. Back at the beach, Joe and Jessenia talk about how something needs to be done about schemers like Alana and Chris, because they ruin the point of the show: meeting new people and forging a fresh relationship. (I believe the bigger issue is people purposely screwing over earnest contestants like Natasha and Jessenia, rather than organically screwing each other over, as is the other point of the show.) Joe also says Chris asked him how he became popular; Jessenia says Alana asked her about Instagram followers.