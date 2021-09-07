Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 6 Recap: Not a Good Look, Indeed

Kendall tells some of the women that she’s going to stay and participate in BIP regardless of what happens with Joe, which I guess explains why she chose to talk to him on a TV show instead of, like, on the phone. Meanwhile, he chats with Serena. He says there is clearly a misunderstanding between himself and Kendall—he already felt there was closure; she didn’t—and he knows they’re going to be having more conversations. He tries to be as honest as possible, telling Serena that this is messy and if things get to be too much for her, he understands. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s going to be weird. But right now you are my main priority,” he says. Serena jokes that she’s “kind of” convinced that Joe is over Kendall. (I love Serena always just says what she’s thinking.) Also, I think Joe’s handling of this situation makes for a great Bachelor audition, if neither relationship works out.