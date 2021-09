Part of Aaron's frustration comes from witnessing Tammy kiss Thomas, but there really isn't a whole lot Tammy could have done about that since they're all grouped in one small resort area. Aaron came in with a dislike towards Thomas after their time together on The Bachelorette, but Thomas has actually been pretty chill thus far in Paradise. He's seemingly just there to see if he can find a connection like everyone else. But when Tammy tried to follow her heart and get to know someone, not only did Aaron freak out, but his friends did too. Tre Cooper called her a "human trash bag" and another contestant called her a "dog." (It's unclear who made the dog comment, but Tre claimed on Twitter that it wasn't his voice .) Even Thomas called her a "villain" for making out with him. "No I'm not," she protested. And she's not!