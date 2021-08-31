Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 4 Recap: Mari Takes the Cake

Tammy and Aaron have been paired up so far, but that changes when suddenly Tammy makes out with Thomas on a daybed in front of Aaron. Lest you forgot, Aaron hates Thomas. Thomas tells Tammy that he’s into her, but that he didn’t make a move because he knew she was talking to Aaron, so she makes the first move on him. As they makeout, he flirtatiously tells her she’s a “villain”. Nope, don’t like that. I also don’t like Tre saying Tammy is “displaying human trash bag behaviour.” Stay out of it, man. She can do what she wants. Would I suggest making out with Thomas? No, but there's no need to be that mean. The episode ends with an Aaron and Thomas confrontation cliffhanger.